Haunted Downtown Panama City Walking Tour

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -In the spirit of spooks and ghosts, the Bay Arts Alliance hosted the Haunted Walking Tour of Downtown Panama City Saturday evening.

Tours took place every 15 minutes and the tour was around half a mile long. Throughout the night. tour guides taught guests about the history of Downtown Panama City.

Guides also. shared the ghost stories about the buildings throughout downtown which included the Martain Theater. According to a tour guide, there is always at least one ghost story to tell about a theater.

Another haunting building included the Panama City For the Arts, which was the county jail once upon a time.

“One of my favorite stories especially on this tour is about Miles Brown. Brown, actually murdered someone and then got put in the Center for the Arts. Which was a county jail at the time. Then some vigilantes pulled him out of the jail cell and had a little bit of southern justice. If you know what I mean,” Jayson Kretzer, Executive Director of Bay Arts Alliance, said.

All the funds that were raised from ticket sales Saturday, will go back to the Bay Arts Alliance. Their mission is to spread art throughout Panama City,

