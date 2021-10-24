Advertisement

Haunted Downtown Panama City Walking Tour

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -In the spirit of spooks and ghosts, the Bay Arts Alliance hosted the Haunted Walking Tour of Downtown Panama City Saturday evening.

Tours took place every 15 minutes and the tour was around half a mile long. Throughout the night. tour guides taught guests about the history of Downtown Panama City.

Guides also. shared the ghost stories about the buildings throughout downtown which included the Martain Theater. According to a tour guide, there is always at least one ghost story to tell about a theater.

Another haunting building included the Panama City For the Arts, which was the county jail once upon a time.

“One of my favorite stories especially on this tour is about Miles Brown. Brown, actually murdered someone and then got put in the Center for the Arts. Which was a county jail at the time. Then some vigilantes pulled him out of the jail cell and had a little bit of southern justice. If you know what I mean,” Jayson Kretzer, Executive Director of Bay Arts Alliance, said.

All the funds that were raised from ticket sales Saturday, will go back to the Bay Arts Alliance. Their mission is to spread art throughout Panama City,

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Callaway man dies after Hwy 231 traffic crash
Officials say the investigation began after the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was tipped off...
Blountstown High School employee under investigation
A Bay County man could face life in prison after being convicted of sexual battery on a child...
Local man could face life in prison for rape
Exclusionary timeout is for students with disabilities or those with an Individual Education...
BDS officials address “extended timeout rooms” after alleged incident with employee

Latest News

Local stunt coordinator discusses how prop guns work on movie sets.
Local stunt coordinator discusses how prop guns work on movie sets
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s third annual...
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center hosts Crush the Crisis event
Haunted Tour of Downtown Panama City
Downtown Haunted Tour
Crush the Crisis
Crush the Crisis