Saturday Night Forecast, Sunny & Warm Sunday Ahead

By Jenny Brown
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been a pretty nice weekend across northwest Florida so far! Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies with lows falling into the mid 50s inland to lower 60s along the coast. For our Sunday, we will start off in the 50s/60s and again warm up into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon hours. It will get gradually more humid by tomorrow night and that will lead to some rain chances on Monday at around a 20% coverage. Our next best chance of rain will be late Wednesday into Thursday associated with a strong frontal system. Severe weather could be possible with that system as well so we will be keeping a close eye on it as we get closer in time. Once the frontal system passes, it looks like we will see some much cooler weather for Halloween weekend with highs around 70 degrees.

