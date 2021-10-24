Advertisement

South Walton reveals new baseball stadium

By Julia Daniels
By Julia Daniels
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The South Walton baseball team has a new “Hawk’s Nest.” Friday, the school held a ribbon cutting ceremony to reveal a brand new stadium for the program that has been six years in the making.

The facility cost over four million dollars to build, and Walton County brought in over 1200 truckloads of dirt, sand, and rock to get things started for the build. Athletic director, Phil Tisa, saying this new facility is beneficial to the team in many ways, including closer proximity to the school and a locker room, as in past years, players didn’t have a locker room to gear up for games or practice.

Head coach, Nick Borthwick, couldn’t be more excited for the new facility.

“We sent a loud and clear message that baseball is important to our community,” said Coach Borthwick. “Hats off to the school board, they made it happen, Superintendent Hughes. It was a huge project. The kids there last night, just to see the excitement on their faces in that beautiful stadium, words can’t explain how special it is to them and all the players who came before, the former players, alumni, who had to change in the parking lot. Guys, we’ve got a beautiful new locker room for the program. We will all be proud of this for years to come, and we’re going to look back on this stadium and just be proud of the project because it’s special.”

The field is turf, so Coach Borthwick says, it’ll give the team more time at practice and the ability to host more games for tournaments as maintenance time will be cut down.

The program is also working towards other new facilities like a batting cage.

