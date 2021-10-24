Sunday Night Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will continue to see some scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the evening and overnight hours, otherwise skies will remain mostly cloudy. Lows will primarily be in the 60s. For Monday, any showers will come to an end and skies will become partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to lower 80s and there will be a muggier feel to the air. Drier air moves in for Tuesday with highs averaging in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next best chance of rain will be late Wednesday night into Thursday associated with a strong frontal system. Severe weather could be possible with this system as well so we will be keeping a close eye on it as we get closer in time. Once the frontal system passes, it looks like we will see some much cooler weather for our Halloween weekend with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

