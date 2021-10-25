Advertisement

District Golf Scores and Highlights

Arnold and Mosley take team titles in 2A-2 District Tournament
Arnold and Mosley take team titles in 2A-2 District Tournament(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

2A-2 District Tournament

Girls Team Standings

1. Arnold 339

2. Gulf Breeze 344

3. Milton 354

4. South Walton 357

5. Mosley 498

*Top 3 teams advance to Regional

Individual Scores

1. Zayna September/Arnold 73

2. Gabrielle Hultstrand/Pensacola 78

3. Holland Davidson/Gulf Breeze 79

Boys Team Standings

1. Mosley 307

2. Gulf Breeze 318

3. South Walton 337

4. West Florida 342

5. Arnold 363

*Top 3 teams advance to Regional

Individual Scores

1. Jack Hundley/Mosley 74

2. Hayes Gibson/South Walton 75

3. Michael Wong/Mosley 77

3. Jake Harbison/Bay 77

5. Hunter Dye/Mosley 78

*Harbison advances to Regional as Individual

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collison on Jenks Ave. and 15th Street
Collison on Jenks Ave. and 15th Street
Mosley High School Senior Avery Sanders was killed in a car crash Sunday night.
Mosley High School senior football player killed in crash
A Bay County man could face life in prison after being convicted of sexual battery on a child...
Local man could face life in prison for rape
Haunted Downtown Panama City Walking Tour.
Haunted Downtown Panama City Walking Tour
At this time, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this shooting is...
Fort Walton Beach Police Department investigating a fatal shooting

Latest News

South Walton reveals new baseball stadium.
South Walton reveals new baseball stadium
High School Football Week Nine Scores and Highlights (Part Three)
High School Football Week Nine Scores and Highlights (Part Three)
High School Football Week Nine Scores and Highlights (Part Two)
High School Football Week Nine Scores and Highlights (Part Two)
High School Football Week Nine Scores and Highlights (Part One)
High School Football Week Nine Scores and Highlights (Part One)