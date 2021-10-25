District Golf Scores and Highlights
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
2A-2 District Tournament
Girls Team Standings
1. Arnold 339
2. Gulf Breeze 344
3. Milton 354
4. South Walton 357
5. Mosley 498
*Top 3 teams advance to Regional
Individual Scores
1. Zayna September/Arnold 73
2. Gabrielle Hultstrand/Pensacola 78
3. Holland Davidson/Gulf Breeze 79
Boys Team Standings
1. Mosley 307
2. Gulf Breeze 318
3. South Walton 337
4. West Florida 342
5. Arnold 363
*Top 3 teams advance to Regional
Individual Scores
1. Jack Hundley/Mosley 74
2. Hayes Gibson/South Walton 75
3. Michael Wong/Mosley 77
3. Jake Harbison/Bay 77
5. Hunter Dye/Mosley 78
*Harbison advances to Regional as Individual
