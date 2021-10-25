Advertisement

Dump truck crash closes part of Highway 231 in Bay County

Crews work to clean up Highway 231 in Bay County after a dump truck crashed and spilled its...
Crews work to clean up Highway 231 in Bay County after a dump truck crashed and spilled its load on the roadway.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Part of Highway 231 in Bay County closed Monday morning after a dump truck crashed and spilled its contents on the road.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the truck was traveling south on Highway 231 in the right lane near Bear Creek Road. They say the driver tried to avoid a collision and left the road, causing the truck to overturn and spill its load onto the roadway.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway is closed while crews clean up. Troopers say the roadway will need to be inspected by the Florida Department of Transportation.

