Former Okaloosa County resident indicted for fraud, money laundering

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A former Santa Rosa Beach resident is facing more than three dozen counts of fraud and money laundering for several alleged incidents that took place between 2013 and 2020 according to acting U.S. Attorney Jason Coody.

John E. Acker, 52, is facing 37 counts of wire fraud and seven counts of money laundering after being arrested October 19 in Lee County, Florida.

Officials said the suspect allegedly solicited and persuaded numerous people and businesses to invest money with him. Coody said Acker did so by allegedly making various fraudulent misrepresentations, including allegedly telling people the investment was for real estate or other business-related “deals” with high guaranteed returns.

Officials said Acker is charged with using the money for personal expenses or to pay back other investors whose funds had also allegedly been misused.

We’re told the suspect allegedly made false statements to gain investors’ trust and influence them to invest. U.S. Attorney Coody said Acker would mis-characterize himself and allegedly claimed he had independent wealth from a trust fund.

Officials said Acker allegedly used his corporate entities to commit the alleged fraud, including Miracle Strip Holdings X LLC; Fujimo Development LLC, and Shipwreck Road LLC.

A trial date has not been set in this case.

