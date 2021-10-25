Advertisement

The Little Mustard Seed opens their Christmas Shop early.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -One store in Panama City is already in the Christmas spirit months in advance.

According to the co-owner of the Little Mustard Seed, the store was given a warning from suppliers that there could be backups in the fall. So they went ahead and purchased holiday supplies in the spring.

The owner added that they’ve canceled any new merchandise they ordered since then due to delays. So what is out for Christmas this year is what they have.

”I have gone and canceled anything that didn’t arrive,” Greg Snow, co-owner said. “That is why we wanted to go ahead and start our Christmas shop. It is kind of hard when it is 80 degrees to even think about Christmas and it is that fall season but we geared up for Christmas now.”

While the weather outside has been more delightful than frightful, it is never too early to start your holiday shopping. The Little Mustard Seed is open 7 days a week.

