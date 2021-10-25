Local fundraisers raising money to help breast cancer patients and survivors

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and across the country, fundraisers take place to raise money to fight the disease. Here locally, the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is an annual event looking to make an impact.

“First of all, our main goal is for research,” Deana Williams, the Survivor Committee Chair, said. “Funding research is very important to advance the treatments, treatment options, the way we survive, the way we thrive.”

One way to help patients and survivors thrive is by providing resources to help them feel better about themselves.

“We also raise funds for things locally, wigs, if you’re going through chemotherapy, you’ve lost your hair,” Williams said. “There’s make-up classes put on for Look Better Feel Better.”

On top of that, donations can also help with transportation to appointments and therapy, for those fighting, or who have fought, the disease.

Many of the event organizers are breast cancer survivors, looking to make a difference in the years to come.

“I don’t want to see this in the future,” Williams said. “I hope I can outlive cancer. We need to do stuff now so that in 20 years, it’s better.”

Those changes start at fundraisers like Making Strides, which can’t be done without help from the community.

“364-days a year it’s just not fun,” Williams said, “But on Saturday, October 30th, it’s pink, it’s glitter, it’s happy, it’s community support. It’s everybody getting together for one specific cause and that’s to put an end to breast cancer.”

Putting an end to breast cancer one donation, one walk, and one fight, at a time.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.