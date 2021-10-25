Advertisement

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer upcoming walk

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Let’s cheer everyone on in their fight against breast cancer this weekend.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will host its annual walk in Panama City Beach at Aaron Bessant Park, Saturday, October 30th, at 8 a.m.

There is still time to sign up with a team and make a donation. You can do that here.

All funds raised go towards cancer research, helping patients with transportation, wigs, and other necessities for cancer fighters.

For more information on the event, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

