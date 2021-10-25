Military veteran journey’s around the U.S. with casket

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thunder Beach brought bikes and good times for all who attended. But for one military veteran, it was just a special stop along the way on a much bigger journey.

John Scovoronski served in the Army years ago and now wants to raise awareness towards military veterans. He hand crafted a wooden casket and has been pulling it behind his bike as a representation of the millions of lives lost fighting for our freedom. He said his journey started back on September 11th just north of Detroit, Michigan, and took him through lots of national parks, to the Pacific Northeast, down the California coast, and across the country until he landed in Panama City Beach.

He said Thunder Beach was a special stop for him because he could see some of his veteran friends. He wants to use this rally to make a statement.

“I want people to wake up and stop giving away our freedom that so many people have cut their lives short for so that we could do this. So that we could be whatever we want to be here in America. It’s frustrating to see how Americans are so willing to give that away,” Scovoronski said.

He’s about 6,000 miles into the journey and expects it to be around 9,000 miles by the time he makes it home. He said he plans to end his journey around Veterans Day as a way to say a special thanks.

