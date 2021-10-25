Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will slip through the panhandle tonight and that will bring us cooler, less humid air for Tuesday. For tonight skies will be clear and lows will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s by Tuesday AM. On Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny w/highs in the upper 70s. Another cold front approaches late Wednesday/early Thursday and that could bring a risk of severe weather to our area. In the wake of that front it will turn much cooler and breezy for Friday and the cool weather will last through the weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the low 70s w/lows in the 40s/50s. Expect a gradual warm up next week.

