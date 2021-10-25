Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of an active start with spotty showers passing through. Roadways will be a bit wet from last night’s rains. So take it easy on the morning drive today. We’ll see the rains dry up after this morning with sunshine to look forward to in the afternoon.

Temperatures are mild in the upper 60s to start. We’ll be comfortably warm through much of the day ahead as temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Today’s passing showers come in the warm and moist air mass we have pushing in from the Gulf ahead of a weak cold front. The front passes through tonight and into tomorrow we’ll see our skies return some cloud cover into Tuesday. The upper level clouds won’t be enough to block out the sunshine completely. But with the passage of the frontal boundary, a cooler day will be expected with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

By midweek a bigger frontal low sweeps across the country and brings a better chance for storms late Wednesday into early Thursday. Some storms may be severe with gusty winds a primary concern. The passage of this cold front will bring a bigger blast of some cool fall air with temperatures struggling to reach a high near 70 on Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers in the morning, skies turn sunny through the afternoon. Highs today top out in the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has clouds increasing through tomorrow with a cooler high in the upper 70s.

