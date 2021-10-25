Advertisement

Mosley High School senior football player killed in car crash

Mosley High School Senior Avery Sanders was killed in a car crash Sunday night.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mosley High School and Bay District Schools are mourning the loss of a senior student killed in a crash Sunday night.

Bay District Schools confirmed Avery Sanders died in a crash. The school district released this statement on Sanders:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Avery Sanders, an A. Crawford Mosley High School senior, who was tragically killed on Sunday night in an accident. Avery was a wonderful student, a valued member of Mosley’s football team, and was well respected and liked by his peers. Although he had only attended Mosley for a little more than a year, Mosley Principal Brian Bullock said Avery “forged strong connections with his teachers, his classmates and his fellow athletes.” BDS grief counselors are on site today to assist students and staff members during this difficult time and our staff will remain available for as long as needed. Additionally, we appreciate the community, and media, giving the students and staff the time they need to grieve and to remember their friend Avery.

“Mosley’s football team is working on several different ways to remember Avery as they move forward in their season and BDS will share updates as they are available.”

