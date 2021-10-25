Advertisement

Panama City man injured after tractor rolls over his leg

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is in serious condition after a tractor rolled over his leg Monday in Calhoun County.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on State Road 20 near the Bay/Calhoun County line.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the 68-year-old was inspecting a possible broken part of some equipment typically pulled behind a tractor.

Officials said he asked another man on scene, a 70-year-old from Youngstown, to get into the tractor’s cab to lift the attachment. As he was sitting down, troopers said the man’s leg bumped the gear shift causing the tractor to begin moving.

We’re told the equipment attached to the tractor ran over the man’s leg.

No other information is available.

