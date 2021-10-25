Advertisement

Police: Reports of injuries after shooting in Idaho mall

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s...
The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say there has been a shooting at a shopping mall with reports of multiple injuries.

They say one person is in custody.

Police on Twitter said Monday afternoon they are working their way through each business at the mall but don’t have information indicating additional threats.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collison on Jenks Ave. and 15th Street
Collison on Jenks Ave. and 15th Street
Mosley High School Senior Avery Sanders was killed in a car crash Sunday night.
Mosley High School senior football player killed in crash
A Bay County man could face life in prison after being convicted of sexual battery on a child...
Local man could face life in prison for rape
Haunted Downtown Panama City Walking Tour.
Haunted Downtown Panama City Walking Tour
At this time, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this shooting is...
Fort Walton Beach Police Department investigating a fatal shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, appears for a motion hearing, in...
Attorneys argue on use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Facebook profits rise amid Facebook Papers findings
An Ohio resident spent four years planning to create an oversized skeleton for Halloween.
Massive skeleton bursts out of home for Halloween
An Ohio resident spent four years planning to create an oversized skeleton for Halloween.
Ohio man builds a skeleton bursting out of his house for Halloween, and it’s pretty incredible