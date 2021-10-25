Thunder Beach Fall Bike Rally 2021 comes to an end.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Good times have officially stopped rolling for the Thunder Beach Fall Bike Rally.

According to Thunder Beach officials, the turnout was what they expected. On Sunday at Frank Brown Park, a few people were there to get their last-minute items but things wrapped up just around 12 p.m.

“I think it was a really good success,” Chase Micheal, site coordinator said. “We had about a month to get it together because we got our permit issued. I know a lot of the vendors came out and enjoyed the weekend and a lot of the attendees as well.”

The next bike rally for Thunder Beach will be in the spring.

