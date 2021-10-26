Affordable Halloween costumes for the whole family

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Halloween can be an expensive time for families, so local Goodwill stores are looking to make it more affordable!

Goodwill is your Halloween headquarters this year. Stores are filled with costumes, accessories, and decorations.

There is something for kids, adults, and the whole family.

Some items are even 50% off, meaning you can get even more creative with costumes.

You can watch Sam’s full interview above for costume inspiration.

