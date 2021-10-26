Advertisement

Affordable Halloween costumes for the whole family

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Halloween can be an expensive time for families, so local Goodwill stores are looking to make it more affordable!

Goodwill is your Halloween headquarters this year. Stores are filled with costumes, accessories, and decorations.

There is something for kids, adults, and the whole family.

Some items are even 50% off, meaning you can get even more creative with costumes.

You can watch Sam’s full interview above for costume inspiration.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosley High School Senior Avery Sanders was killed in a car crash Sunday night.
Mosley High School senior football player killed in crash
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Crews work to clean up Highway 231 in Bay County after a dump truck crashed and spilled its...
Dump truck crash closes part of Highway 231 in Bay County
Collison on Jenks Ave. and 15th Street
Collison on Jenks Ave. and 15th Street
A former Santa Rosa Beach resident is facing more than three dozen counts of fraud and money...
Former Okaloosa County resident indicted for fraud, money laundering

Latest News

Goodwill Halloween Deals
Goodwill Halloween Deals
Goodwill Halloween Costumes
Goodwill Halloween Costumes
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis
Republicans Pitching Florida’s COVID Policies to Out-of-State Businesses
The Dolphins boys team and Marlins girls team claim golf titles Monday
Mosley, Arnold win team district titles