Bay Correctional Facility hosting hiring event Wednesday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Warden Jesse Williams stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio Tuesday to tell us more about a hiring event taking place at the Bay Correctional Facility on Wednesday, October 27.

The facility is hiring for numerous positions. Many of the positions, according to Warden Williams, are entry level and require no experience.

The event runs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the facility located at 5400 Bayline Drive, Panama City, Fl. 32404.

For more details, watch the full interview attached to this story.

