Bay County revising five district map

New proposed five district map based on the 2020 Census.
New proposed five district map based on the 2020 Census.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Revising the five commission districts in Bay County every 10 years is required by the Florida constitution.

“This year when we went through that analysis what we discovered is that the beach area grew a lot and the other parts of the county diminished probably because of Hurricane Michael,” Brian Leebrick, assistant county attorney, said.

The current five district map shows the population of district five which is the Panama City Beach area to be more than 40,000. This data is based on the 2020 Census.

“It’s about 11 thousand over where it needs to be so in order to adjust for that we had to shrink district five,” Leebrick said.

According to the county attorney when developing a new district map they are required to make the districts as equal in population as possible based on the latest Census data.

The goal is to have each district’s population between 34,000 and 35,000.

“We want to have the commission represent all of the different parts of the county,” Leebrick said. “We do not want all five commissioners to come from Panama City or to come from Panama City Beach. We want it to reflect the diversity of Bay County”

The Bay County Supervisor of Elections and the county’s geographical information systems (gis), along with the Bay County Attorney’s Office, developed a proposed district map that meets the constitutional requirements.

Residents in Bay County can view an interactive map on the county’s website and enter their address to determine their proposed district.

The county commissioners will vote on the new map at the meeting on November 2.

