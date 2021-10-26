Advertisement

BCSO gives Halloween safety tips

Halloween is just a few days away, and first responders are giving important safety reminders...
Halloween is just a few days away, and first responders are giving important safety reminders ahead of the holiday.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Halloween is almost here, and officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are wanting to ensure you and your children stay safe this weekend.

A few tips they recommend are:

  • Know the route your child will go trick-or-treating, or go with them.
  • Take a flashlight.
  • Be sure costumes, shoes, and treat bags are well-fitted and easily seen in the dark.
  • Remind kids not to enter a stranger’s home or car.
  • Set rules about not eating treats until kids get home. Inspect all treats before kids eat them.
  • Candy that has been opened should be thrown away. Homemade treats should be inspected closely.
  • Remember drivers have a hard time seeing people, especially at dusk.
  • Never cross the street between parked cars.

If you’re giving out candy this year, BCSO advises your house be accessible to trick-or-treaters by following these steps:

  • Turn on your porch light.
  • Remove objects from your yard that might present a trip hazard.
  • Report any suspicious or criminal activity to law enforcement.
  • Watch open flames from jack-o-lanterns, as they can catch costumes on fire.

