BCSO gives Halloween safety tips

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Halloween is almost here, and officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are wanting to ensure you and your children stay safe this weekend.

A few tips they recommend are:

Know the route your child will go trick-or-treating, or go with them.

Take a flashlight.

Be sure costumes, shoes, and treat bags are well-fitted and easily seen in the dark.

Remind kids not to enter a stranger’s home or car.

Set rules about not eating treats until kids get home. Inspect all treats before kids eat them.

Candy that has been opened should be thrown away. Homemade treats should be inspected closely.

Remember drivers have a hard time seeing people, especially at dusk.

Never cross the street between parked cars.

If you’re giving out candy this year, BCSO advises your house be accessible to trick-or-treaters by following these steps:

Turn on your porch light.

Remove objects from your yard that might present a trip hazard.

Report any suspicious or criminal activity to law enforcement.

Watch open flames from jack-o-lanterns, as they can catch costumes on fire.

