Chipley High School observes Red Ribbon Week

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With every year that passes, it seems kids are being exposed to drugs younger and younger.

“We start with our fifth graders at Kate Smith Elementary and Vernon Elementary teaching them about drug abuse resistance education,” Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Justin Jenkins said.

Since it is Red Ribbon Week, which is observed nationally, Chipley High School joined forces with the Health Department to engage students.

“We give information to students and those who want to know more about the effects of drugs, you know, on the body, healthwise, and why it’s okay to be drug-free,” Chipley High School Principal Alicia Clemmons said.

“If we can relay that message to our community, to our kids, we’re planting a seed for a better future in our community,” Washington County Health Department Community Project Coordinator Arely Sapp added.

Each day of this week, students get to have fun while observing this very serious issue. School officials say letting kids dress up throughout the week keeps them engaged and helps them learn more about being drug-free. At least one of the students is enjoying getting to participate and dressing up.

“I’m wearing red because it’s drug-free week and I’m drug-free, so I’m trying to represent my drug-free homies,” Chipley High School Junior Catalina Tinkersley said.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office also say they want to use this week to encourage students who may struggle with drug addiction to reach out.

“It’s not all about putting somebody in jail,” Jenkins said. “Sometimes people need help, we all need help at some point in our life, and we’ve got to have somebody we can depend on, and our school resource officers and the Sheriff’s office is a great tool to use.”

For more information on the dress-up days at Chipley High School, visit their Facebook page.

