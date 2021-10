PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard saved a 59-year-old male boater Monday afternoon. They said he was about 20 miles south of Panama City.

Officials with Coast Guard Sector Mobile got a report about a boater who had hurt his arm. A Coast Guard Station Panama City crew got to the boater and got him the medical attention he needed.

