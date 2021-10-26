Haile Hallmon working overtime at Mosley

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley volleyball team is killing it on the court this season. Winning its district last week, and headed into the playoffs at 18-8, but for their libero, senior, Haile Hallmon, she’s doing more than just putting in work on the hardwood.

This Dolphin has a 4.0 GPA, plays outside mid for the soccer team, is a member of Beta club and Spanish club while also participating in the M.A.P.S. program. Motivated from within, but also encouraged by a few others she looks up to.

“Coach Mask always pushes us to make good grades all the time, and my sister.” Hailie told me. “She’s always been a big aspect of my life. She’s always made good grades and always pushed me to do my best with that as well.” Haile joined the sport of volleyball a little later than most of her teammates. Growing up in a soccer family, she decided in eighth grade to try out the court. The decision paying off as she heads to Springhill College next year to continue her game. “I definitely knew that I wanted to play at the next level,” Hallmon says “and I knew it was going to be hard because I started really late, so it was definitely a challenge, but it was worth it, definitely putting in those extra hours and everything, but soccer helped me with that too.” Haile may not be the most vocal senior on the team, but Coach Mask appreciates her reticence. “She’ll quietly come up to me. She fists bumps me, and she’s like, ‘Okay, Coach, we’ve got this.’” As for her future at Springhill?

“She’s going to knock it out of the park.” Mask says “She has improved so much over the last year. It’s wonderful to see where she’s going.”

