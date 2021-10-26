Advertisement

Motorcycles stolen during Fall Rally of Thunder Beach

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As many people flocked to area beaches last weekend for the Fall Rally of Thunder Beach, they didn’t think they would become the victims of a crime.

Unfortunately, some visitors did. Motorcycles were stolen throughout Panama City Beach over the weekend.

Seven motorcycles were stolen from Ocean Reef Resort, one was stolen from Tidewater, and one was stolen from Wyndham Emerald Beach. One bike trailer was also stolen.

Six bikes were stolen during the Spring Rally of Thunder Beach earlier this year.

Panama City Beach officials urge visitors to keep their personal property safe.

“The most important thing you can do to protect your bike is to lock it up,” Debbie Ingram Ward, Public Information Officer for Panama City Beach, said. “If you have an enclosed garage, put it in there, put the garage door down. Keep an eye on your bike. Don’t loan your bike out. Do what you can to protect your property just like you would at your home.”

Law enforcement is working to get the stolen bikes back to their owners. All in all, Panama City Beach Officials say this was a successful rally.

