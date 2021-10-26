Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead as a cool front moved through last night. It’s brought about a less humid, and more comfortably cool start to the morning. Temperatures are falling through the 60s on the coast and down into the 50s inland. Those who are susceptible to feeling chilly will want a light jacket for the morning.

We’ll warm up pleasantly into the midday and afternoon. So be sure the extra layer is something you can easily shed later on as we warm up. Temperatures warm into the low 70s for lunch and eventually highs today top out in the upper 70s by mid to late afternoon. Under mainly sunny skies that will feel quite comfortable and very seasonal for this time of year.

Another comfortably cool night lies ahead with lows reaching the widespread 50s by Wednesday morning. Highs tomorrow under partly cloudy skies return to the upper 70s.

Attention will turn tomorrow toward another cold front on approach. It’ll bring a batch of storms to the forecast for overnight Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Some storms may be strong or possibly severe with gusty winds our main threat, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

The storms clear quickly into Thursday morning with colder air moving in throughout the day. By Friday, highs for most stay in the 60s!

