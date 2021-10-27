Bay Education Foundation grants $129,000 to BDS teachers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last year the Bay Education Foundation granted out $93,000 to teachers across Bay District Schools. Their goal for this year was to top that and Tuesday they did.

The foundation awarded about $129,000 in grants through the Grants for Great Ideas program. Foundation Executive Director Melissa Pinero said this grant money is combined with money from the consortium for the Florida Education Foundation, local donations, and money raised at fundraisers.

Teachers could apply for this grant to receive up to a thousand dollars each. Pinero said these grants provide learning opportunities in stem programs, arts programs, and general classroom initiatives. She said about 100 teachers will receive this grant, impacting about 10,000 students.

“This is a great process for them because it allows them to add different equipment into the classrooms through these grants so they can purchase different equipment. It also allows them some possibly different curriculums, some different materials that they wouldn’t have funds or that they would have to spend their own money for. So this is a way for them to enhance the learning that goes on in the classrooms,” said Pinero.

Teachers awarded this grant received emails Tuesday afternoon.

The Bay Education Foundation also received a $20,000 check donation from Gulf Power and a $13,000 check donation from Junior League at the school board meeting Tuesday. Pinero said some of that money will be used later this year and some will be used for grants next year.

