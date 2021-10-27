Advertisement

CDC: 4th COVID-19 shot may be needed for immunocompromised people

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are immunocompromised may need a fourth mRNA COVID-19 shot.

Those people can get that fourth shot at least six months after getting their third shot.

The mRNA vaccines available in the U.S. are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Research showed that a booster dose enhanced the antibody response to the vaccine in certain people.

This comes after the CDC authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised people 18 and older in August.

Earlier this month, the CDC authorized a booster dose for a broader population.

