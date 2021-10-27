Advertisement

Fall and Halloween fun in Downtown Panama City

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Grab your family and head to the Fall Fest in Historic Downtown Panama City this weekend.

On Saturday, October 30th, it will be a one-stop shop for all of the fall and Halloween fun downtown.

There will be a Fall Fest Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in McKenzie Park. There will be over 100 vendors, live music, and photo opportunities for the family.

The Fall Bash & Art Exhibit at the Center for the Arts and History Class Brewing Company will follow from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Then head to the streets for Trunk or Treat on Harrison Avenue Downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Make sure to dress up!

For more information on the full-day affair, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

