Jackson County Commissioners draw new district lines

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After several weeks of deliberation, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners voted to accept new district lines and a map drawn by Commissioner Clint Pate.

In a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, the Board voted to accept the map drawn by Pate, but not everyone was on board. The map was not what the school board was hoping it would be.

The two entities were initially trying to work together and have the same district lines, but with the new map, the two don’t line up.

One of the two commissioners who voted against accepting Pate’s map, Paul Donofro, says it wasn’t because he isn’t on board.

“It felt like delaying it for another week, or even two, would be beneficial as far as being able to understand the differences between the two [maps],” Donofro said.

However, Pate says his map is better for the county as a whole because he didn’t split up communities.

“Making Graceville whole in that district, you know, below Graceville there’s about nine miles of country, a lot of people go to school there and trying to keep the communities together,” Pate said.

The Commissioners will hold another meeting next week to precisely finalize the new district lines.

