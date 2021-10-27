League of Women Voters holds racial divide forum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As part of a series to discuss what some consider crucial conversations, one local civic organization is working towards bridging the divide on racism.

The League of Women Voters held a civic forum tonight to address barriers to racial reconciliation. President Shelley Clark said this correlates with the league’s mission statement to defend democracy. She said there are very few opportunities for people to have authentic conversations about this difficult and controversial subject.

This forum was designed to not only present information but have honest and open conversations about the racial divide. Clark considers this issue a work in progress.

“We believe very much in the promise and hope of America. There have always been points in our history where we have inflection points, where things are disrupted and then things change. So we just feel that talking is an important part of a disruption in modern times,” said Clark.

Clark hopes this workshop will help people become more comfortable with knowing that there are others wrestling with the issue of race. She hopes people will continue to collectively look for ways to solve these problems. They hope to hold more forums with other organizations in the future to discuss more crucial conversations.

