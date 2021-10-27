Advertisement

Man in the Sea Museum honoring Carl Brashear with display

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The life and accomplishments of Carl Brashear are on display at the Man in the Sea Museum.

Carl Brashear was the first African American Master Diver. He also overcame having his leg amputated and remained within the dive community.

His son, Phillip, is walking, or diving, in his dad’s footsteps.

Phillip will be diving at Vortex Springs on Saturday, October 30th. Phillip will be wearing the MARK V helmet for the historical dive.

For more information on the display or the dive, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

