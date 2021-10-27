Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery of a child

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County jury found a man guilty on Tuesday for repeatedly sexually battering a child over a five-year period. He was convicted in less than 15 minutes, and sentenced to life in prison.

Terry Lee Jacks, 53, was found guilty of three counts of Sexual Battery on a Person Under the Age of 12 and one count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a Person less than 12 years of age. Circuit Court Judge Dedee Costello sentenced Jacks to four life sentences without the possibility of parole and designated him a sexual predator. Peter Overstreet prosecuted the case.

According to a news release from the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida, Overstreet said the victim was raped repeatedly between the ages of 8 and 13 years of age and “had to endure the abuse over and over again, it was repetitive, it was ongoing.”

In 2018, the then-13-year-old victim was living in another county and reported the Bay County abuse. Authorities there contacted the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Sgt. Christian Williams handled the case and attempted to interview Jacks.

According to the news release, Overstreet called three other witnesses, including a neighbor who witnessed the abuse on one occasion and a member of the Department of Children and Families involved in interviewing the victim.

