Advertisement

Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says

An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then slapped him in the face when he stopped.(KNOE)
By Gray News staff and KNOE Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A Louisiana man has been accused of slapping a police officer unprovoked.

KNOE reported a Monroe police officer said he was driving by when Troy Davis waved him down Oct. 24.

The officer wrote in an arrest report that Davis approached the driver’s side window of the car and said “What’s up, man?” Then he slapped the officer in the face.

According to the report, Davis then said “F--- the police” as he began walking away.

Davis was promptly arrested and booked on a felony charge of battery of a police officer.

Copyright 2021 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several motorcycles were stolen during the Fall Rally of Thunder Beach.
Motorcycles stolen during Fall Rally of Thunder Beach
A former Santa Rosa Beach resident is facing more than three dozen counts of fraud and money...
Former Okaloosa County resident indicted for fraud, money laundering
Mosley High School Senior Avery Sanders was killed in a car crash Sunday night.
Mosley High School senior football player killed in crash
Panama City Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to get to work on a new housing...
New condominium coming to Panama City
A son, brother, friend, teammate, Mosley High School senior, and a life cut too short.
Extended Mosley football family mourning the loss of one of its own

Latest News

A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Projectile recovered from movie director’s shoulder in ‘Rust’ set shooting
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax
Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy
Bo Jensen pulled more than 10,000 pounds in the form of two pickup trucks, with his dad by his...
WATCH: 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Elephants walk during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Thursday,...
‘Greatest Show On Earth’ circus may return without animals