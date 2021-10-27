Mosley volleyball team prepares for playoff opener

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley volleyball team is looking ahead to a Wednesday playoff opener, on the home floor, against Seabreeze. That in one of the 5A Regional Quarterfinals, or first round playoff matches.

Mosley, the top seed in this region is 18-8, Seabreeze, out of the Daytona area, comes north and west with an 18-7 record. The Dolphins riding a six game winning streak, and have won nine of their last ten. That includes this district championship win over Choctaw last week in straight sets. Just before Tuesday’s practice I spoke with coach Mask about what’s ahead.

“We’re prepared as we’ve ever been.” the coach told me. “The girls have put in a lot of time. A lot of hard work. We won the district championship last Thursday and we were in the gym at 6 the next morning. So they’ve put in a lot of hard work. They understand there’s no days off. They want it, they want it really bad.”

As for being the number one seed in the region, well that certainly brings to bear some confidence within the team. The coach though cautious about that in some way.

“You know we have to be prepared. People come over here, Seabreeze is coming over here tomorrow night to beat us. They didn’t drive four, five, six hours just to lose. So we have to be on our A game all the time, no matter what team we’re playing. So yeah we’re confident but we also don’t want to be cocky. So just because we’re ranked number one, we want to play like every game’s our last game because it could be.”

As for coming into the playoffs toting 8 losses, well that seems to weigh a bit on the coach, though she knows there’s a good reason for it. For starters, four of those losses came way back in August, when Mosley played in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Central Florida.

“And I think those losses kind of helped us. You know I always tell the girls it’s a marathon, not a sprint. And those are practice games until the playoffs. Some of those games we lost 24, 26, 25, 25. And it’s hard to look at, knowing we’ve had 8 losses, because that seems like a loss. But I think every loss we’ve had has been extremely close. I don’t feel like that has beaten us has beaten us by a large margin. "

The match with Seabreeze set for 6 o’clock, we’ll have the highlights on Newschannel 7 at 10 Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.