New condominium coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A new housing development will soon be making its way to Panama City.

Panama City Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to get to work on a new housing development.

It’s called Pelican Pass, it’s a gated community, 60-unit condo, spread across two five-story buildings. The complex will include the marina and 49 boat slips. Officials believe it will help bring more people to the area.

“That’s gonna add to the density downtown. More people walking around, more people get to enjoy what’s coming. So people need to probably sign up for those, I believe they will go really fast,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said.

Panhandle Engineering will help build the condos, president Jim Slonina says they’re ready to break ground and rejuvenate the area.

“As engineers, we’re very pleased to be involved with it, because it is our hometown. This property has been needing a dress-up for quite a while and I’m really happy it’s happening, Slonina said.

The engineering company is on a strict schedule, they’re expecting 60 days for site plans and 60 days for permitting. Hoping to break ground in about four months.

Officials on this project say they are optimistic about what this new development will mean for the expansion of the city.

“We take a piece of property that right now, really doesn’t generate that much revenue for the city. Because it’s kind of dormant, it’s in a bad spot, for not getting anything done, and now it can be productive,” Brudnicki said.

“It’s happening in a very opportune time to bring other improvements and other developments to downtown. When good things happen in a location like downtown other developers will bring good things to it. So sometimes some things like this could be a feedstock for quality development in an area,” Slonina said.

Hoping for a great place for people to live, and bring more life for those already there.

The property will be located at 305 East Beach Drive just before the Massalina Bayou Bridge.

