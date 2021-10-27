Panama City Beaches undergoing a renourisment project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -the sandy beaches of Panama City Beach are getting renourished with 2.1 million cubic yards of sand.

But where does all of that sand come from?

“There are two dredges on-site here at Panama City Beach,” Lacee Rudd, Visit Panama City Beach PR, said. “One is at the western end of the project and then one is at the eastern end. They will dredge up the sand and then that sand is put onto the beach.”

The eastern portion of the project will be from Saint Andrews State Park to Ocean Towers. The western portion is going to start at Pinnacle Port and end at the City Pier.

The renourishing projects not only keep the beaches beautiful but also help combat erosion after large storms.

“They are also critical for protecting our public and private structures from the storm surge and other big storms that come through the area,” Rudd said.

Also, the project will give you more room to enjoy fun in the sun.

“You’ll have more width to lay out your beach chair and your tents and all of that,” Rudd said. “So you have a lot more beach when you keep and maintain the beach through the beach renourishment project.”

The project is expected to take four to five months before it is completed in early 2022.

