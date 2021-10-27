Advertisement

The Panama City Music Association donates to BDS

The Panama City Music Association is dedicating its upcoming 80th season to their friend,...
The Panama City Music Association is dedicating its upcoming 80th season to their friend, mentor and biggest supporter Fred Lindholm.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The oldest organization of its kind in Bay County is giving back to the Bay District Schools community in honor of one late valued member.

The Panama City Music Association is dedicating its upcoming 80th season to their friend, mentor and biggest supporter Fred Lindholm. Lindholm was a dedicated supporter of the arts in our community for many years and was president of the PCMA when he died last December.

Past President Stefanie Gall said Lindholm was determined to make a difference. Now, the PCMA is continuing Lindholm’s legacy through its student outreach program. Gall said they invited Bay District School band members to come and perform with PCMA.

But Tuesday, student band members got more than a performance.

“Today {Tuesday}, we are going to be giving $6,000, a thousand dollars to each of our high school bands,” said Gall.

Students from Arnold, Bay, Deane Bozeman, Mosley, North Bay, and Rutherford band members wore their respective band uniforms. All the band members came up to receive the donation check together, as well as take a picture with the board members.

