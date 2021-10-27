Advertisement

Renovations to begin on Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center

By Tony Reese
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local neighborhood recreation center could soon be coming back.

During Tuesday’s Panama City Commission Meeting, commissioners unanimously approved to assign an architect and engineering company to the project.

The city is going with Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds out of Birmingham, who has a strong portfolio in working on recreation centers.

City manager Mark McQueen says the company will work with the city to get the designs ready and available for bids by early next year.

”We’re working with the community in gaining input. We’ve had a couple of charrettes with the community already. We’ll have a youth charette that’s being planned. So we can get the youth’s input to see what they would like to see in their center. But clearly, it will be a basketball gym, it will have life skills for them. It will have places for art to be able to be conducted. And also a technology-type center,” McQueen said.

He says the city expects the designs back by January, so they can apply for bids and be ready to contract for work in February.

The city is applying for a new market tax credit which can add additional funds to the rebuild of the center.

