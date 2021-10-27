Advertisement

Severe weather possible tonight

Damaging wind will be possible overnight
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of strong to severe storms will move through the panhandle tonight. The storms will bring a threat of damaging wind, 1-2″ of rain, and an isolated chance of tornadoes. The timing of the storms will primarily be between midnight and 6am. Winds will pick up tonight out of the SE at 5-15 mph and then increase to 15-20+ mph and shift from the SE to SW by morning. Most of the day Thursday will bring periods of sun and clouds w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty showers & storms can not be ruled out.

On Friday it will remain breezy with spotty showers mainly near the coast & highs in the upper 60s. Winds will remain very breezy out of the west. Over the weekend we will see more sunshine, but the cool weather persists w/highs near 70 and lows in the 50s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Santa Rosa Beach resident is facing more than three dozen counts of fraud and money...
Former Okaloosa County resident indicted for fraud, money laundering
Several motorcycles were stolen during the Fall Rally of Thunder Beach.
Motorcycles stolen during Fall Rally of Thunder Beach
Panama City Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to get to work on a new housing...
New condominium coming to Panama City
Mosley High School Senior Avery Sanders was killed in a car crash Sunday night.
Mosley High School senior football player killed in crash
Bay District School Superintendent Bill Husfelt says Mosley High School is on lockdown after a...
Threat posted on social media leads to Mosley High School lockdown

Latest News

Strong to severe storms will be possible tonight.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says storms move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Wednesday Forecast
Warm & humid air will move into NWFL w/storms arriving Wednesday night.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Warm & humid air will move into NWFL w/storms arriving Wednesday night.
Tuesday Evening Forecast