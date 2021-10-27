Severe weather possible tonight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of strong to severe storms will move through the panhandle tonight. The storms will bring a threat of damaging wind, 1-2″ of rain, and an isolated chance of tornadoes. The timing of the storms will primarily be between midnight and 6am. Winds will pick up tonight out of the SE at 5-15 mph and then increase to 15-20+ mph and shift from the SE to SW by morning. Most of the day Thursday will bring periods of sun and clouds w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty showers & storms can not be ruled out.

On Friday it will remain breezy with spotty showers mainly near the coast & highs in the upper 60s. Winds will remain very breezy out of the west. Over the weekend we will see more sunshine, but the cool weather persists w/highs near 70 and lows in the 50s.

