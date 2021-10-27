Advertisement

Threat posted on social media leads to Mosley High School lockdown

Bay District School Superintendent Bill Husfelt says Mosley High School is on lockdown after a...
Bay District School Superintendent Bill Husfelt says Mosley High School is on lockdown after a threat to the school was posted on social media.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District School Superintendent Bill Husfelt says Mosley High School is on lockdown after a threat to the school was posted on social media. He says students are safe but no students can be checked out or leave campus at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

