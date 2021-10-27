Threat posted on social media leads to Mosley High School lockdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District School Superintendent Bill Husfelt says Mosley High School is on lockdown after a threat to the school was posted on social media. He says students are safe but no students can be checked out or leave campus at this time.

Important information for parents/guardians of students at Mosley High School: We are aware of a threat to the school posted on social media a few minutes ago. Law enforcement is on scene and the school is in lock down. @BayDistSchools pic.twitter.com/GsBjeZqWRY — Bill Husfelt (@BDS_Supt) October 27, 2021

All students are safe but no students can be checked out or can leave campus at this time. We will keep you updated as this situation develops. @BayDistSchools — Bill Husfelt (@BDS_Supt) October 27, 2021

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

