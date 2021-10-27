Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Big storms are coming over the next 36hrs
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have some pretty big changes heading our way over the next 36hrs a cold front moves over the northern Gulf Coast. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the 50s. On Wednesday the clouds and humidity will be on the increase. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Winds will turn southerly in the afternoon.

Storms will move across the area starting late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Most of the storms will exit by sunrise. The primary threat from the storms will be damaging wind as the squall line moves through. Winds will really pick up Wednesday night into Thursday and even last into Friday. Cooler and drier air moves in for the weekend ahead. The weather Halloween weekend should be sunny, cool and dry w/highs near 70 and lows in the 40s/50s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

