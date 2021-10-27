Advertisement

WATCH: 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks

By Isaac French and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A 10-year-old boy who broke records earlier this year at a U.S. power-lifting meet in Nebraska is putting his title of “World’s Strongest Kid” to the test.

According to WIBW, Bo Jensen went to the U.S. Nationals for power-lifting with a goal to break every record in his age group.

Once he did that, he looked for new challenges.

“Bo won the world record down in Florida at USA Nationals,” explained Bo’s dad, Joe Jensen, adding his son was invited to be a guest on Steve Harvey’s talk show.

Jensen said his son pulled a Chevy Silverado truck when he was on the show.

“It was very easy for him,” Jensen said.

Tuesday, Bo suited up for his heaviest challenge yet. He pulled more than 10,000 pounds in the form of two pickup trucks, with his dad by his side.

Jensen says his son has big dreams and has no doubt he’ll accomplish them.

Bo says he likes to power-lift because it makes him feel like he can do anything in the world.

“At the end of the day, that’s the lesson that you want to teach your kids,” Jensen said. “We tell our kids all the time you can do anything, but we don’t really show them how, and this is showing them that you can do anything.”

