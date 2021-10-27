Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite some mid to upper level clouds passing through our skies today. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through much of the day before clouds increase toward sunset. Storms are likely tonight.

Until then it’s a chilly start with most getting going in the 50s. Go ahead and grab the extra layer for the morning, something that can be shed in the warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs today still manage to top out in the upper 70s for a seasonal feel this afternoon. Southerly winds pick up later today pumping back in a bit of a sticky feel by the day’s end with more moisture on the way ahead of an approaching squall line from a cold front for tonight.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

The squall line and aforementioned front will be continuing to push eastward across the area Thursday morning, with strong to severe thunderstorms possible. The timing could end up making a big difference in overall impacts with this system, as a slower system would still have the line in our area as the LLJ(low level jet, helps develop storms) strengthens through the morning in addition to the benefit of daytime heating. A faster solution, which these systems usually end up being at least a bit quicker than global guidance, would help mitigate those concerns by having the storms pushing further east out of our area by the time the more favorable conditions arrive. Either way, gusty winds and a few tornadoes will still remain possible...

Overall timing of the storms appears to be starting sometime after midnight and ending sometime around sunrise for our counties in NWFL.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s after a cool start. Your 7 Day Forecast has storms moving through tonight with most of the rain exiting east around sunrise on Thursday and windy conditions settling in.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.