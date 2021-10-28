Advertisement

Alleged social media threat forces local high school lockdown

By Tony Reese
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation is underway following an alleged social media threat that caused Mosley High School to go on lockdown.

What started as a normal day for students changed in just a few minutes.

“At around 11:30, our administration and our school resource deputy received information of a social media threat that specifically named Mosley High School. We immediately went into a hard lockdown,” Mosley High School Principal Brian Bullock said.

Bullock added a hard lockdown is where officials search the entire school for potential threats.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, sweeping the campus.

“In regards to a potential shooting in the lunchroom at 12:07. A patrol and criminal investigation from the sheriff’s office, as well as the Lynn Haven Police Department, responded to begin searching the school, set up a perimeter around the school. Working with the school district and Mosley staff who began searching the school, began conducting a criminal investigation in the manner,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

After the sweep, school officials were alerted that the alleged threat was unfounded.

“The initial information that was given to us that it specifically named Mosley High School and the deputies were able to track it down that it did not specifically name Mosley, so it was unfounded it was a generic post,” Bullock said.

The lockdown lasted for more than an hour. During the lockdown, all students were reported safe but no student could be checked out or leave the campus.

“When we find who made that post they will be arrested on a felony for written threats to kill. Because we’re not going to play with these types of situations. We can’t do that,” Ford said.

After the sweep, officials lifted the lockdown and class resumed as normal.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

we will continue to update you on this story as more information becomes available.

