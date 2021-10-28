Breast cancer awareness continues even as month ends

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gynecology experts tell us breast cancer is a leading cause of death in women in the United States. Just because Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming to an end, doesn’t mean experts aren’t still raising awareness.

“It becomes the second most common fatal cancer women get after lung and before colon. Probably about one out of eight in a lifetime will get breast cancer,” Dr. Gregory Morrow with Panama City Gynecologist said.

Morrow said we see about the same ratio in our area. An area where he says people have let adversities come in the way of health.

“One thing happened was the Hurricane {Michael}, so that set us back and a lot of people got neglected or it became less of a priority,” said Morrow.

The pandemic has also steered people clear of their annual mammograms screenings. Screenings that Morrow said can catch breast cancer at stage one when it’s curable.

“If you had a lump, or if you have nipple discharge, or you have a rash, or something doesn’t feel right, or pain, sometimes a mammogram can detect something before you even know it’s there,” said Morrow.

Lump detection can also be found through self-examination, something Morrow said women should be conducting monthly.

“What I hear a lot of times is ‘I just feel lumpy. I don’t know a normal lump from abnormal. What am I looking for?’ and the short answer is you need to be familiar with your own texture,” said Morrow.

Morrow also says women over the age of 40 should be getting annual mammogram screenings.

“We tend to do that sooner in someone who has a first-degree relative, meaning a mother, sister, or a child that has a premenopausal breast cancer before age 50,” said Morrow. “So for example, if somebody related to them that close had breast cancer at age 45, then screenings should start at 35.”

And as Morrow said, get screened sooner because too many delays and denials can cost your life.

Morrow said they tend to see more people come in for screenings after the start of the new year. Because of this, he said they tend to diagnose more cancers after January 1st.

