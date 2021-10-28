Local Halloween event times

NORTHWEST FLORIDA (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re thinking about getting out for some fall festivities this weekend, we’ve got a list of several events going on around the area.

BAY COUNTY:

Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven, and unincorporated Bay County do not have government-set times to trick or treat.

At Tyndall Air Force Base, get ready for a scare. The Silver Flag Haunted Trail opens Friday night at 7 p.m. with terror on the trail. The haunted trail is on Friday and Saturday and costs $10 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 6-11, and children 5 and under are free.

In St. Andrews, Halloween Fest will kick off at 9 a.m. along Beck Avenue. Kids can enjoy the Trick-or-Treat Trail at the Market at St. Andrews. A costume contest will be held at noon.

Also in St. Andrews this weekend, the Witches of St. Andrews Bike Ride to raise money to fight pancreatic cancer. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. and the ride starts at 10 a.m.

Panama City Fall Bash will be Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the Center for the Arts on E. 4th Street.

Lynn Haven will host its Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Carnival Saturday. If you want to enter the costume contest hosted by the Rotary Club, you can sign up starting at 4:30 p.m. The carnival will start at 5:30 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. There will be a hayride, photo booth, food trucks, live music, a bounce house, and more. Between 30 and 35 trunks will be open to trick-or-treaters.

In Panama City Beach, ZooWorld is hosting ZooBoo on Saturday and Sunday. Kids can dress up in their costumes and trick-or-treat with animals starting at 10 a.m. and wrapping up at 4 p.m. both days.

Also in Panama City Beach, Pier Park is hosting Boo by the Beach Sunday night. Kids can go trick-or-treating at stores in Pier Park starting at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY:

If you want to take your little ones trick-or-treating this weekend, city officials say you can visit different cities this weekend.

Marianna: Saturday until 7 p.m.

Sneads: Saturday 5-8 p.m.

Alford: Saturday 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Graceville: Thursday 5-7 p.m.

WALTON COUNTY:

The Witches of South Walton will host their 2021 Goblin Ride that benefits Children’s Volunteer Health Network on Saturday. The ride kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at the Gulf Place Green and wraps up around 1 p.m.

