Advertisement

A new public beach access is coming to Walton County

By Jenny Brown
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether you like to put your toes in the sand, soak up the sun, or take a swim in the Gulf, a day at the beach sounds relaxing right? Well, it can quickly turn into a day of frustrations when you can’t find parking, and that’s been an ongoing issue in Walton county. But Wednesday, county officials broke ground on a new beach access.

This is one of seven parcels the county has planned for beach access or parking facilities. The properties were bought and will be maintained with a 5% tax collected from short-term rentals in the area.

“It takes about four years to get it permitted and built but we have four hundred feet of beach here which is a huge number, " Tony Anderson, District 5 County Commissioner said.

It’s a huge number for a growing number of people.

“We realize there is a high volume of tourists and locals that live here so our population has gone up by almost 20,000 people in the last few years so we want to support that as well. It’s a quality of life aspect, " Jason Cutshaw, Tourist Development Council Director said.

This new public beach access will come with multiple amenities including bathrooms, parking for cars, bicycles and golf carts, a lifeguard station, and a wheelchair-accessible ramp to get onto the beach.

“We built the walkway down instead of steps so people in wheelchairs can get down and most of our accesses we are trying to put the mats down so that they can go on the beach without a problem. So it’s a huge thing and we are proud to be a part of it, " said Anderson.

“Let’s make it so that the people that live here, that the people that visit here have a good experience, " Brian Kellenberger, Director of Beach Operations said.

The beach access is set to open for the public to enjoy in June of 2022. This will bring the total number of regional beach accesses in Walton County to 11.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Santa Rosa Beach resident is facing more than three dozen counts of fraud and money...
Former Okaloosa County resident indicted for fraud, money laundering
Several motorcycles were stolen during the Fall Rally of Thunder Beach.
Motorcycles stolen during Fall Rally of Thunder Beach
Panama City Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to get to work on a new housing...
New condominium coming to Panama City
Bay District School Superintendent Bill Husfelt says Mosley High School is on lockdown after a...
Threat posted on social media leads to Mosley High School lockdown
Mosley High School Senior Avery Sanders was killed in a car crash Sunday night.
Mosley High School senior football player killed in crash

Latest News

An investigation is underway following an alleged social media threat that caused one local...
Alleged social media threat forces local high school lockdown
During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, the board unanimously voted to add several new pieces...
Panama City buys new equipment to tackle stormwater issues
One goal of Main Street Marianna is to revitalize old, vacant buildings in the city.
New leadership takes over Main Street Marianna
Strong to severe storms will be possible tonight.
Severe weather possible tonight