Panama City buys new equipment to tackle stormwater issues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flooding has been a constant throughout the area recently especially in Panama City. However, the city is now looking to fix this issue.

During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, the board unanimously voted to add several new pieces of equipment to help with stormwater.

These items include a camera inspection system, vacuum truck, backhoe loader, and a front-end wheel loader.

According to City Manager Mark McQueen, all these instruments will help better equip the city in tackling future storms and excessive rains.

”This is the type of equipment that we’re going to need to be able to help sure up our drainage systems to ensure that they’re functionally properly. As well as get the ditches cleaned out so that we can keep them clear of debris and allow the water to flow out more clearly,” McQueen said.

McQueen says the money used to buy this equipment was tacked to the city’s budget.

Program dollars the city is executing under the state’s contract to purchase this equipment at its cheapest cost.

