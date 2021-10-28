Advertisement

Panama City buys new equipment to tackle stormwater issues

By Tony Reese
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flooding has been a constant throughout the area recently especially in Panama City. However, the city is now looking to fix this issue.

During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, the board unanimously voted to add several new pieces of equipment to help with stormwater.

These items include a camera inspection system, vacuum truck, backhoe loader, and a front-end wheel loader.

According to City Manager Mark McQueen, all these instruments will help better equip the city in tackling future storms and excessive rains.

”This is the type of equipment that we’re going to need to be able to help sure up our drainage systems to ensure that they’re functionally properly. As well as get the ditches cleaned out so that we can keep them clear of debris and allow the water to flow out more clearly,” McQueen said.

McQueen says the money used to buy this equipment was tacked to the city’s budget.

Program dollars the city is executing under the state’s contract to purchase this equipment at its cheapest cost.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Santa Rosa Beach resident is facing more than three dozen counts of fraud and money...
Former Okaloosa County resident indicted for fraud, money laundering
Several motorcycles were stolen during the Fall Rally of Thunder Beach.
Motorcycles stolen during Fall Rally of Thunder Beach
Panama City Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to get to work on a new housing...
New condominium coming to Panama City
Bay District School Superintendent Bill Husfelt says Mosley High School is on lockdown after a...
Threat posted on social media leads to Mosley High School lockdown
Mosley High School Senior Avery Sanders was killed in a car crash Sunday night.
Mosley High School senior football player killed in crash

Latest News

County officials broke ground on the new public beach access that's set to open next summer.
A new public beach access is coming to Walton County
An investigation is underway following an alleged social media threat that caused one local...
Alleged social media threat forces local high school lockdown
One goal of Main Street Marianna is to revitalize old, vacant buildings in the city.
New leadership takes over Main Street Marianna
Strong to severe storms will be possible tonight.
Severe weather possible tonight