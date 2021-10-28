Pumpkin carving tips and tricks with Chad Gainey

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A sculpting wizard visited NewsChannel 7 Thursday morning.

Chad Gainey, a local chainsaw sculptor, joined us in the studio to share all of his pumpkin carving tips and tricks, experience on Food Network’s Halloween Wars, and how he got into sculpting in the first place.

If you missed him Thursday morning, you can catch him in Downtown Panama City on Saturday, October 30th.

You can follow along with Chad on his Facebook page here or you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.